Adele announces indefinite music hiatus after Las Vegas residency

Adele, the hitmaker behind “Rolling in the Deep,” has announced an indefinite break from music following her Las Vegas residency. On Saturday, during the final performance of her Munich residency, the singer revealed her decision. Adele stated that after her Las Vegas residency concludes, she will not be making new music anytime soon.

Addressing her fans, the ‘Skyfall’ singer shared, “I’ve really enjoyed performing … it’s been three years now, which is the longest I’ve done and probably the longest I’ll ever do. But I have 10 shows left after this, back in my (Las Vegas) residency…but after that, I will not see you for an incredibly long time and I will hold you dear in my heart for that whole length of my break.” She added, “And I will fantasize about these shows and any shows that I’ve done over the last three years. And I’ll really, really hold them in the bottom of my heart forever. It has been amazing; I just need a rest.”

In her heartfelt address, Adele mentioned that she has spent the last seven years trying to build a life and now wants to live it. With a heavy heart, she noted that she will dearly miss her fans.

A fan recorded a video of the songstress’ speech and shared it on TikTok. The video quickly went viral, and fans flooded the comment section, expressing their sadness while supporting her decision. One user commented, “We will wait for your songs!” Another fan wrote, “She wants to live a normal life with her husband.” Meanwhile, one user noted, “She always disappears for a few years and then, bang! A new album.”

Adele’s Munich residency began on August 2 at the Messe München open-air venue. This marked her first performance in mainland Europe since 2016, according to the residency’s website. Adele’s Las Vegas residency began in November 2022. It will conclude with her final 10 shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace from October 25 to November 23. By the end of this run, Adele will have completed 100 shows, despite a few scheduling hiccups.

This announcement follows her previous statements about taking a break from the stage and making music. In a July interview with German outlet ZDF, Adele mentioned, “I don’t have any plans for new music at all. I want a big break after this, and I think I want to do other creative things, just for a little while.” Additionally, Adele confirmed her engagement to Rich Paul during a concert in Munich, proudly displaying her ring.