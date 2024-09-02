Why the I&B ministry summoned Netflix’s content head over ‘IC: 814’: Explained

Netflix’s latest series ‘IC: 814: The Kandahar Hijack’, is embroiled in controversy. Since its release, directed by Anubhav Sinha and featuring an ensemble cast, the series has faced significant backlash on social media. The controversy centers on the names of two masked hijackers, which some allege were deliberately changed to ‘Bhola’ and ‘Shankar’. In response to the growing criticism, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has summoned Monika Shergill, Netflix’s content head.

The six-episode series depicts the hijacking of aircraft IC:814. On December 24, 1999, when five masked men took control of the flight from Kathmandu to New Delhi. The hijackers in the series are named Chief, Doctor, Burger, Bhola, and Shankar. These names are reportedly based on investigation reports and the source material. It has been adapted from Captain Devi Sharan and Srinjoy Chowdhury’s book, ‘Flight into Fear: The Captain’s Story’. However, some social media users view these names as insensitive and believe they misrepresent the facts.

Netflix Content Head has been summoned tomorrow by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting over the ‘IC814’ web series content row: Sources Advertisement — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2024

Hashtags such as #BoycottNetflix, #BoycottBollywood, and #IC814 have emerged in protest. Some users claim the names ‘Shankar’ and ‘Bhola’ were deliberately chosen. They allege that the makers tried to obscure the hijackers’ real identities and protect individuals from a specific community. In response, casting director Mukesh Chhabra stated that the hijackers used nicknames among themselves and that extensive research was conducted for the series.

The controversy has also sparked political reactions. BJP’s Amit Malviya questioned the creators’ intentions behind not revealing the hijackers’ actual names in the series. Conversely, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah commented on X on September 1, noting the irony of critics who praised movies like ‘The Kashmir Files’ now demanding accuracy and nuance in the depiction of IC814 events.

As the backlash intensifies and the Ministry’s intervention looms, it remains uncertain whether a ban will be imposed on ‘IC: 814: The Kandahar Hijack’ or if it will continue to stream. The series premiered on Netflix on August 29. It features a cast that includes Vijay Varma, Pankaj Kapur, Naseeruddin Shah, Dia Mirza, and Arvind Swamy.