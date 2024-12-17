Netizens troll Ananya Panday for saying people are taking her ‘seriously after CTRL and Call Me Bae’

Recently, Ananya Panday gave two OTT releases, both of which received positive feedbacks from viewers. She starred in the web series ‘Call Me Bae’ and Vikramaditya Motwane’s film ‘CTRL.’ In a recent interview, the actress talked about the releases being her breakthrough. Moreover, she stated that people have started taking her seriously as an actor following both releases. This has made her the centre of a trolling storm.

For context, during her conversation with Grazia India, Ananya Panday reflected on her recent OTT releases. She said, “With CTRL and Call Me Bae coming out, I feel that people are finally taking me a lot more seriously as an actor. I shot both the projects last year, so this year has been all about watching the fruits of my labour come to life. Besides the professional aspect, I also feel that I have now come into my own.”

Advertisement

Following this, a Reddit thread emerged that targeted the actress’ remarks. The title of the thread read ‘Is this true? Were her last two projects truly so pathbreaking that she’s now being taken seriously as an actor?’. Meanwhile, the user wrote, “Honestly she was pretty bad in ‘Call Me Bae’ (as was the show) and CTRL at best was meh. So is she really being taken seriously as an actor? Was CTRL for her what ‘Cocktail’ was for DP? Or ‘Highway’ was for Alia? Enlighten please.” The thread has since attracted several comments trolling Ananya.

Advertisement



One user wrote, “She is in her delusional era,” while another penned, “Go to bed, think what you want to achieve, sleep on it, wake up and declare you have done it!! Rinse, repeat…life has never been simpler.” One user wrote, “It’s more for her fashion Choices though…one theatrical films where she isn’t Playing herself, all the air castles that are built by her pr will just vanish in air itself. She is sonam 2.0 not alia 2.0. She has just grabbed more eyeballs, yes. But taken seriously as an actor is a stretch. Thanks to her pr. Even in that recent bhidu ad, I saw only overacting of her trying to imitate js. She is not even a good mimic.”

Also Read: Aamir Khan opens up on his ‘scary’ dream project ‘Mahabharata’

However, a section of users also came to her defence iterating that she did a good job in ‘CTRL’ and ‘Call Me Bae.’ Certain users also lauded her project choices. Moving ahead, Ananya’s next is ‘Chand Mera Dil’ along with Lakshya. Karan Johar has backed the title.