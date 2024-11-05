Netizens are in awe of Arjun Kapoor’s Danger Lanka in ‘Singham Again’

Rohit Shetty’s mega-starrer ‘Singham Again’ hit theatres on November 1. The film brought together several prolific stars of Bollywood including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone. The title stars Arjun Kapoor as the prime antagonist, making it the first for the actor. Despite the film featuring several stars, Arjun Kapoor’s delivery as Danger Lanka has left netizens awestruck!

Following the release of the film, several netizens took to social media to laud Arjun’s menacing and fierce role in ‘Singham Again.’ Subsequently, the actor shared a post on Instagram thanking his fans for showering him with love. Sharing a video compilation of the praises, Arjun wrote, “OVERWHELMED.” Soon fans flooded his comment section appreciating the actor his captivating and blood-churning performance.

While one user wrote, “You look tooooo gooooood in singham again….plse continue doing negative roles…..it suits ur personality.” Meanwhile, another user recommends watching the film for Arjun. “Arjun Kapoor’s acting is soooo good as villain can’t imagine this. But movie is not good. I mean it’s a average movie. Must watch movie for Arjun’s acting. He is real villain.” Moreover, another netizen compared Arjun to Amrish Puri’s Mogambo from ‘Mr India.’ “Amresh Puri k baad ek hi jordar villan hai @arjunkapoor.” Another netizen commented, “@arjunkapoor you ate the movie (singham again) literally I mean I m a fan since Gunday but you as a villain has special space in my heart. The look the character hold was so on point. Hats off. Mahadev bless you with all the happiness in this world.”

Moreover, amid the flood of comments, the actor also received a shoutout from Bobby Deol who enthralled audiences with his negative role in ‘Animal.’ Additionally, Jahanvi Kapoor also took to her Instagram story to admire Arjun’s performance in ‘Singham Again.’

Recently, the actor also penned a heartfelt note, expressing gratitude for the role and the love he has received for it. Arjun wrote, “Fifteen months ago, @itsrohitshetty sir chose me for this incredible role, and from that moment, I dedicated myself to ensuring I wouldn’t disappoint him, the fans of Singham or my audience. Today, your love has validated me as Danger Lanka! I am endlessly thankful for your support; your words resonate deeper than I can express. The BOY you fell in love with in Ishaqzaade has grown into the MAN whose manic energy and madness you have embraced in Singham Again. Your belief in me means the world and your encouragement fuels my passion. Thank you for this amazing journey.”

‘Singham Again’ is currently running in theatres and has received mixed reviews. However, it is racking up big numbers at the box office.