Kartik Aaryan talks about relationships, never touching alcohol, and love for cars

‘Janta Ka Superstar’ Kartik Aaryan is currently basking in the success of ‘Bhool Bhuliyaa 3’! Starring Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit, and Vidya Balan in lead roles, the title is making a spooky roar at the box office. Amid this, the actor has revealed details about his personal life and his hobbies in two separate interviews. Lately, the actor has been opening up about dating, liquor, and his love for cars.

During the appearance of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’s cast on the Great Indian Kapil Show, Vidya Balan teased that Kartik might be in a relationship. She revealed that the actor was constantly on his phone between shoots, instigating curiosities. When probed about his dating status on the show, the actor affirmed he is single. Kartik replied, “I am single. I don’t have to send my live location to anyone. I am not even present on any dating apps. Technically, since the time I have been preparing and shooting for Chandu Champion, I didn’t get the time.” He iterated that ‘Chandu Champion’ demanded him to follow a strict regimen. Moreover, during that time, he was also working on the horror-comedy, leaving him no time for dating.

Meanwhile, during his conversation with Mashable, Kartik Aaryan revealed that he hasn’t touched liquor and doesn’t find any interest in it. He stated, “I don’t drink; I have never drank in my life. I don’t have such interests, fortunately.” On the flip side, he revealed that his interest vests in cars and bikes. The ‘Shehzada’ actor disclosed, “But bikes have been forbidden by my mother. I have a Royal Enfield and Ducati Scrambler, but I don’t ride them. They are just there.”

As the conversation progressed, the actor took a walk down memory lane and talked about his first ride. “My first car was a third-hand car. It was a Toyota Corolla, not in very good shape. It was a very old car and its driving side door was jammed and unrepairable. I used to get down from the passenger door and I bought that car for Rs 45,000. I just bought it because of my situation.” However, just like everyone else, Kartik also had a special attachment to his first-ever car.

He said, “I kind of got attached to that car after a point of time. There was a period when nothing was working out. It was a tough phase, but that car was there with me. I used to go on drives in that car; it shared moments with me.” He added, “I felt very emotional while giving away that car. I love cars, I literally give love to them.” Meanwhile, as fans know, the actor is new heights with every passing day. Having acquired a Lamborghini Urus, he fulfilled all his wishes while driving it. However, he landed in trouble in his house over the ‘challans’ he incurred.

Kartik’s latest ‘Bhool Bhuliayaa 3’ is running in theatres currently and has received mixed reviews. Despite this, the title has racked up over 150 crores till now.