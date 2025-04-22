Rohit Shetty opens up on rift with Shah Rukh Khan

Rohit Shetty and Shah Rukh Khan first came together for their blockbuster, ‘Chennai Express.’ Following this, the actor-director duo collaborated on ‘Dilwale.’ However, the film failed to create the same impact as their former project. This sparked rumors of a rift between the actor and the director. Now, in a recent conversation, Rohit Shetty took a moment to clear the air.

Speaking with Komal Nahta on the Game Changers podcast, Rohit Shetty rebuffed the fallout rumors. He said, “Ek respect hai humare beech me aur Dilwale ke baad ye hua ki immediately phir humne humare khud ki production house kholi. Humne decide kiya ki hum khud ki filmein banayenge. Agar loss bhi ho to humara ho, jabki loss nahi hua tha.”

The director clarified that despite the underwhelming response at the domestic box office, ‘Dilwale’ was a major success overseas. For the unversed, Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan backed the title under their banner, Red Chillies Entertainment. Apart from SRK, the film also starred Kajol, Varun Dhawan, and Kriti Sanon in key roles.

Moreover, as the conversation progressed, the ‘Singham’ director also reflected on the strong bonds he has forged in the industry. Rohit revealed that he shares a deep friendship with Ajay Devgn, whom he considers an elder brother. Additionally, over the years, he also grew close to Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Praising Deepika’s dedication, Rohit recalled that she shot the final schedule of ‘Singham Again’ while she was four months pregnant with Dua. Expressing gratitude, he said, “Relations like these are rarely made.”

On the work front, SRK is currently working on ‘King’ with Siddharth Anand at the helm. The film will also mark the theatrical debut of Suhana Khan. Moreover, it will feature Abhishek Bachchan as an antagonist. On the other hand, Rohit Shetty’s last project was the ensemble film, ‘Singham Again.’

