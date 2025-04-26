World will always remember Pope Francis’s service to society: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid homage to Pope Francis and said the world will always remember his service to the society.

The Prime Minister said this in response to a post by President’s Secretariat post on X informing that President Droupadi Murmu paid homage to His Holiness Pope Francis at Basilica of Saint Peter in Vatican City.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister wrote,

“Rashtrapati Ji pays homage to His Holiness, Pope Francis on behalf of the people of India. The world will always remember his service to society.”

Earlier, the President’s Secretariat wrote on X, “President Droupadi Murmu paid homage to His Holiness Pope Francis at Basilica of Saint Peter in Vatican City.”

The President, who is in Rome, to attend the State funeral of Pope Francis is accompanied by Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State for Minority Affairs and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, George Kurian and Deputy Speaker of Goa Legislative Assembly Joshua De Souza.

Pope Francis passed away on April 21.He was 88.