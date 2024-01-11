Neetu Kapoor’s relationship advice and Raha’s antics on KWK8

Neetu Kapoor and Zeenat Aman, veteran stars, recently graced the couch on the latest episode of the widely popular chat show ‘Koffee With Karan 8’. In a candid chat with the show’s host, Karan Johar, Neetu also shared some valuable relationship advice for her son Ranbir and daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt.

When KJo inquired about one aspect from her marriage that she wished Alia and Ranbir would adopt, Neetu responded, “Nothing. Because in today’s day and age, do what you want to do. Just be happy. Also, every generation is different. What I went through, I can’t expect them to do the same thing, so they know their own vibe.”

Neetu also discussed her granddaughter Raha and spilled the beans on the friendly ‘mini battle’ she has with Alia and her mother, Soni Razdan, regarding Raha.

“At my home, the baby is growing. I keep instructing the help to tell her to say papa. But Soni says to tell her to say mumma,” she explained to Karan, adding, “You’re having this mini battle.”

She went on, “So, I went the other day to the house, and Alia told me, ‘Oh, by the way, she said mumma.’ So, I said, she didn’t say mumma but she said mum-mum. So, don’t be so happy,” she laughed and added that she’s saying da-da and not na-na, so she’s content with that.

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot on April 14, 2022, and joyfully announced their pregnancy in June 2022.

Their first child, a baby girl named Raha, was welcomed on November 6 last year. Alia, sharing the news on Instagram, expressed, “And in the best news of our lives: Our baby is here… and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love – Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Neetu Kapoor is set to appear in ‘Letters to Mr Khanna’, a film featuring Sunny Kaushal and Shraddha Srinath. Directed by Milind Dhaimade, the film is hailed as a “coming-of-age story” capturing the beautiful and relatable relationship between a mother and her son, produced under Lionsgate India Studios. (ANI)