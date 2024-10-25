Neetu Kapoor’s birthday wish for ‘samdhanji’ Soni Razdan

Neetu Kapoor recently shared a heartfelt birthday message on Instagram for her “Samdhanji,” Soni Razdan.

Celebrating her daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt’s mother, Neetu posted a charming photograph of the two and captioned it with warm wishes, saying, “Happy birthday Samdhanji.” The picture captured the affectionate bond between them, showing Soni happily posing alongside Neetu.

Soni reciprocated Neetu Kapoor’s kindness by re-sharing the post on her own Instagram stories, adding heart stickers to express her gratitude.

Adding to the birthday cheer, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Neetu’s daughter, also extended her wishes. She shared a lovely family picture featuring herself, her mother Neetu, and Soni, with the sweet message, “Happy birthday dearest aunty.”

This beautiful family connection was first celebrated in April 2022 when Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Ranbir’s residence in Mumbai.

Following years of dating, their marriage marked a significant union between two Bollywood families. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Raha, in November 2022. A year later, in December 2023, the family delighted fans with their first public appearance with little Raha.

On the professional front, Soni Razdan has remained active in the film industry. She last appeared in the 2023 film ‘Pippa’, alongside Ishaan Khatter.

With a prolific career that spans films like ‘Saaransh’, ‘Gumrah’, and ‘Mandi’, Soni has solidified her place in Indian cinema. Her role in the critically acclaimed film ‘Raazi’ in 2018, where she appeared with her daughter Alia.