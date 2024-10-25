Alia Bhatt slams ‘ridiculous’ cosmetic surgery rumors

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt took to social media on Friday to put an end to ongoing speculation about her appearance.

Rumors have been circulating online that the actor has undergone cosmetic surgery, with some accusing her of botched Botox treatments. Frustrated by the unfounded gossip, Alia addressed these claims on her Instagram stories, calling out critics for their hypercritical and baseless judgments.

In her post, the ‘Jigra’ star addressed the recent online discussions that have scrutinized her facial expressions and smile. “Absolutely NO JUDGEMENT towards anyone who chooses cosmetic corrections or surgery—your body, your choice,” Alia began, emphasizing that she respects personal choices regarding cosmetic procedures.

Advertisement

However, she expressed her disappointment over the claims, stating, “But wow, this is beyond ridiculous! To the random video floating around literally claiming I’ve had Botox gone wrong… this is your hypercritical, microscopic judgment of a human face.”

Alia Bhatt went on to condemn the judgmental nature of such gossip, which, in her view, only encourages a culture of criticism. These accusations targeted her for having a “crooked smile” and a “weird way of speaking,” leading her to question why anyone would spread such stories for mere attention or clicks. She asked, “Why are you saying this? For clickbait? Attention? Because none of it makes sense.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

Highlighting the potential harm of such clickbait content, Alia shared her concerns about how such rumors could influence young people who might take these criticisms seriously. She urged her followers to celebrate individual differences rather than tear people down. “Whatever happened to ‘live and let live’? We’ve become so accustomed to picking each other apart that it’s almost normalized.”

Alia has typically refrained from reacting to online trolling, but this time, she chose to confront the negativity. Currently, she is filming her upcoming movie ‘Alpha’ in the scenic landscapes of Kashmir. She has been sharing glimpses of her time on set. In one recent post, she shared a cozy selfie in a woolen cap, reflecting a joyful break from the rumors.

Directed by Shiv Rawail, ‘Alpha’ is part of Yash Raj Films’ spy universe will release on December 25. Her latest film, ‘Jigra’, hit theaters on October 11.