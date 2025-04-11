Pets Day special: Bollywood celebs melt hearts with adorable pet moments!

In a world where red carpets and film sets are their playgrounds, some of our favorite stars have an even more important role off-screen—they’re full-time pet parents! This Pets Day, we’re taking a peek into the heartwarming world of Bollywood celebs and their adorable animal companions.

From cats that rule the roost to dogs who double as personal cheerleaders, these stars prove that unconditional love often comes with four paws and a wagging tail.

Khushi Kapoor

If there’s a celebrity who’s aced the multi-pet life, it’s Khushi Kapoor. She’s not just a dog mom—she’s a ‘dog squad’ mom. Her fur fam includes three adorable companions: Mochi, Panda, and Saitama.

Whether it’s a lazy cuddle on the couch or a burst of playful chaos around the house, Khushi’s Instagram is proof that life with pets is always full of love, noise, and fur on every outfit.

Saiee Manjrekar

For Saiee Manjrekar, elegance meets fluff. Her Persian cat brings both sass and class to her home. With that signature grumpy-yet-regal look that only Persians can master, this feline has clearly claimed queen status. And by the looks of it, Saiee’s happily her loyal subject.

Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Kaur’s household is run by her two cats, Kitcat and Karamchand. Their names are as quirky as their antics. Whether they’re playing hide and seek or lounging like royalty, these two keep Nimrat on her toes—and her heart full.

Sooraj Pancholi

Sooraj Pancholi’s best bud is a gorgeous big boy named Drago. More wolf than pup in appearance, Drago is the kind of dog that turns heads—but behind that strong build is a total sweetheart who shares a tight bond with his hooman.

Aayush Sharma

Aayush Sharma recently added a new heartbeat to his home—a sleek, strong, and surprisingly cuddly American Pitbull named Prime. The bond may be new, but their chemistry is already glowing in every post.

Alaya F

If names were hugs, Alaya F’s pup would be a teddy bear—meet ‘Magic Jr. Floof’. Fluffy, happy, and absolutely squishable, this four-legged cutie has stolen not just Alaya’s heart, but ours too.

Radhikka Madan

Radhikka Madan’s mornings aren’t complete without two things: a steaming cup of coffee and a sprint to catch up with her energetic pup. She’s joked that the only way to match her pet’s zoomies is caffeine—and honestly, we relate.

Shikhar Pahariya

If awards were given for most pet love in one home, Shikhar Pahariya would be a top contender. With a Golden Retriever, a Labrador, and a Husky in the mix, his house is a happy, barking bundle of joy. And yes, they even join in for Diwali celebrations. Too wholesome to handle.

Diana Penty

For Diana Penty, home is where Victoria is. Her furry BFF, Victoria, is more than just a pet—she’s the actor’s stress-buster and cuddle partner. After long shoots and hectic days, it’s Victoria’s warm welcome that makes everything better.

Veer Pahariya

Another Pahariya, another pet lover! Veer Pahariya is all about that classic dog-and-man friendship with his Golden Retriever. The two are often seen sharing goofy moments that scream comfort and companionship.

### Pavail Gulatie

Cats may have a reputation for being independent, but they clearly adore their celebrity dads. Pavail’s social feed occasionally features his purring partner-in-crime.

Pets may not sign autographs or walk red carpets, but in the eyes of these celebs, they’re the real stars. This Pets Day, we celebrate these bonds that remind us how the smallest paws leave the biggest prints on our hearts. So give your fur buddy an extra cuddle today—they deserve a standing ovation too.