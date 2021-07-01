Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture on social media riding a bike, and his granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda posted a comment stating grandpa was the “coolest”.

In the Instagram picture, Big B is seen riding a bike dressed in a leather jacket and sunglasses.

“…riding a Harley is a world of its own,” Big B captioned the image.

Navya Naveli, daughter of the veteran actor’s daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda, wrote with a fire emoji: “The coolest.”

Big B currently has a huge roster of films lined up. He will be seen in “Brahmastra”, “Chehre”, “Jhund”, “MayDay”, “Goodbye” and a remake of the Hollywood film “The Intern”, besides an untitled film with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.