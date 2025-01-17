Mumbai Police arrest suspect in Saif Ali Khan stabbing case

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the stabbing of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan during an attempted burglary at his Mumbai residence.

The incident occurred on Thursday night at the actor’s home in the ‘Satguru Sharan’ building in Bandra, where Saif lives with his wife Kareena Kapoor and their two sons, Taimur and Jeh.

According to police sources, the intruder broke into the actor’s four-floor apartment on the 12th floor in the early hours of the morning. When Saif confronted the burglar, a violent altercation ensued, and the actor was stabbed six times.

The assailant, however, managed to flee the scene, and was caught on CCTV footage climbing down the building’s stairs after the confrontation.

Following a swift manhunt, Mumbai police arrested a suspect believed to be the attacker. Though his identity has not yet been confirmed, sources suggest he is the individual seen in the CCTV footage.

The suspect was apprehended near Bandra railway station, and images of him being escorted to the police station have been circulating on social media.

The shocking nature of the attack has raised concerns about the safety of public figures in the city, with many celebrities from the Bollywood industry expressing their dismay over the incident. The attack also triggered criticism of Mumbai’s law enforcement, with calls for stricter measures to prevent such crimes.

Saif was immediately rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery. Doctors have confirmed that the actor is now out of danger and recovering. No one else in the family was harmed during the break-in.

The incident occurred at night while the family was at home, making it all the more alarming.

Authorities are continuing their investigation to determine the full extent of the suspect’s involvement in the burglary.