Sharmila Tagore critiques Ibrahim Ali Khan’s ‘Nadaaniyan’

Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s ‘Nadaaniyan’ released on Netflix on March 7. The film also stars Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Jugal Hansraj, Dia Mirza, and Archana Puran Singh in key roles. Following its release, the film amassed massive backlash for its shallow storyline. Several critics and viewers bashed the title for its storyline and dialogues. Moreover, Kapoor and Khan also amassed criticism for their acting in the film. Now, Sharmila Tagore has critiqued grandson Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut film.

Speaking with Anandabazar Patrika.com on YouTube, Sharmila Tagore opened up about her thoughts on Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut film, ‘Nadaaniyan.’ While the veteran star did not enjoy the film, she acknowledged that Ibrahim looked handsome. “Ibrahim’s film was not good, but he still looks very handsome. He has tried his best. These things shouldn’t really be said in front of everyone, but honestly, the picture isn’t great. Ultimately, the picture has to be good.”

She subsequently praised Sara Ali Khan for her dedication and potential. The veteran actress said, “Sara is a good actress. She works very hard and is capable of doing a lot more. She’ll also achieve that.”

Recently, Soha Ali Khan also shared some advice for Ibrahim following the film’s failure. “Number one, I think you need to have thick skin when you join this world.” She believes one needs to either digest people’s opinions or not read the comments. “But, I feel, like sometimes, it’s important to read the comments because you can’t just work in a vacuum. You have to be receptive to certain criticism. You have to work on your craft and go forward.”

Soha added, “The only thing you can do is have some kind of armour. Do not shut yourself to the world and surround yourself only with love and people who are going to say positive things and be like yes-men. Be open to criticism, introspect and work towards your craft. Don’t let your film’s success or failure, perhaps, destroy you in ways but also recognise where you need to work on something and become better.”