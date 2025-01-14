Wamiqa Gabbi in talks to join Ranveer Singh in superhero film

Wamiqa Gabbi is taking over fans’ hearts with her role in ‘Atlee’s ‘Baby John’ starring Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, and Jacky Shroff. Currently, the actress is busy working on Priyadarshan’s ‘Bhooth Bangla’ with Akshay Kumar and Tabu. Now, reports suggest that she is the top contender for the role of the female lead in Ranveer Singh’s ‘Shaktimaan’-inspired film. Expectations are high with the project given the solid source material and the nostalgia attached to the iconic superhero.

Mid-Day reported the news of the actress being in talks for the film. The report stated that Wamiqa Gabbi is the leading choice for ‘Minnal Murali’ director Basil Joseph’s ambitious superhero project. The high-stakes adaptation project has been already making waves. The latest report of Wamiqa’s casting has upped the anticipation meter, promising a fresh and tantalising pairing.

The source close to the production added, “While discussions are still ongoing, the potential pairing of Wamiqa and Ranveer in Basil’s film would bring a fresh dynamic to a project that’s been in development for five years.” Though no official confirmation is available at the moment, insiders report that pre-production is underway. “Once the script is locked and schedules are finalized, the casting will be confirmed.” The source iterated that Ranveer Singh will start with the project after he wraps up Aditya Dhar’s spy-thriller.

Meanwhile, earlier, Pinkvilla reported that ‘Shaktimaan’ has been in the writing phase for over three years. Basil Joseph will helm the title while Sony Pictures India and Sajid Nadiadwala will back the project. The title is expected to go on floors in May 2025, aiming for a grand release in 2026. Additionally, the nostalgic passion project promises to be one of Bollywood’s most ambitious superhero films.