Manisha Koirala reunites with Kamal Haasan, shares heartfelt tribute

Manisha Koirala, the acclaimed actress, shared a heartwarming picture with the legendary Kamal Haasan on Sunday, delighting her fans with a glimpse of their reunion. She expressed her admiration for Haasan in a heartfelt Instagram post, reflecting on their shared past and his enduring influence on her.

In the picture, Manisha is seen dressed in a white salwar kameez, while Kamal complements her in a black jumper and denim. Her accompanying note praised Haasan’s multifaceted genius, noting his contributions to books, films, and even fashion. She wrote, “One of the brilliant minds that I had the opportunity to work with…books and films and now fashion is his world!! He recommended amazing books that stretch one’s mind & soul…his unique & deep observations on life amazed me decades ago…his cinematic understanding is unparalleled… I can have long hours of conversation with him or rather listen to him talk for hours..thank you Kamal Haasan ji for all that you do and all that you are!! You never cease to amaze me each time I meet you!!”

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manisha Koirala (@m_koirala)

Their bond dates back to their collaboration on the 1996 film ‘Indian,’ directed by S. Shankar. The nostalgic post stirred a wave of reactions from fans, who filled the comment section with their admiration.

Kamal Haasan, upon seeing Manisha’s post, responded with warmth and gratitude. He reposted her message on his Instagram, adding, “Trying to race with my clock to promote Indian 2. Thank you. I have always remembered you as kind and appreciative. Let’s catch up when either one of us visit our respective cities.”

On the professional front, Kamal Haasan is gearing up for the release of ‘Indian 2,’ the much-anticipated sequel to the 1996 classic. Directed by S. Shankar, the film boasts a stellar cast including Siddharth, SJ Suryah, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Kalidas Jayaram, Gulshan Grover, and Nedumudi Venu. The movie is produced by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies, with cinematography by Ravi Varman and Rathnavelu, and editing by A. Sreekar Prasad.

Haasan’s recent performance in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ has also garnered significant praise, further solidifying his status as a versatile and enduring star in the film industry.

Meanwhile, Manisha Koirala has made a successful return to the screen with her role in the web series ‘Heeramandi’. Her comeback has received much acclaim, and she continues to bask in its success.

This reunion of two iconic figures in Indian cinema has certainly warmed the hearts of their fans, reminding everyone of the enduring impact of their artistry and collaboration.