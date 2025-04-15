‘Samtaber’ Sarat Kuthi: The house that sheltered stories and revolution

Nestled along the serene banks of the Rupnarayan River, over 80 kilometres from Kolkata, lies the quaint village of Deulti. This unassuming hamlet holds a special place in Bengal’s literary heritage as the home of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay (1876-1938), one of India’s most celebrated and widely adapted authors. From 1926 to 1938, Sarat Chandra resided in a house he built in the small village of Samta, which he named Samtaber.

Born in Debanandapur, Hooghly, Sarat Chandra spent much of his early life in Bhagalpur, Bihar, before venturing to Burma. The tragic loss of his first wife and child compelled him to return to India, where he lived in Baje Shibpur, Howrah, for 11 years. In 1919, he purchased land in Samta for Rs 1,100, and by 1923, construction commenced under the supervision of a local worker named Gopal Das. Samta was located near the village of Panitras and close to his sister’s home. The entire project cost Rs 17,000. By 1926, Chattopadhyay moved into the house that would witness the creation of some of his most cherished works. Novels such as Devdas, Baikunther Will, Dena Paona, Datta, Chandra Kuthi, Nishkriti and his last novel Bipradash, along with short stories like Mahesh and Ramer Sumati, took shape within the walls of this home.

Advertisement

Sarat Chandra’s residence, known as ‘Sarat Kuthi’, exhibits Burmese architectural influences, likely a reflection of his time in Burma (now Myanmar). Today, the carefully preserved two-storeyed structure showcases his personal belongings, including Burma teak furniture, his writing desk, his bed and pillows, a Japanese clock, a hookah and bookshelves. A mini library now occupies a section of the house, and the homeopathy chamber he once used to treat patients free of cost remains intact. An enclosed space adjoins the front porch of the house, where his pet peacocks once roamed.

Advertisement

Speaking to The Statesman, priest Onkarnath Ghoshal, who has served there for 32 years, mentioned that the idols of Radha and Krishna were donated by the late Deshbandhu Chittaranjan Das.

The house also features a backdoor through which Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay aided freedom fighters in their escape during India’s struggle for independence. He frequently provided them with shelter within its walls.

Declared a heritage site under the West Bengal Heritage Commission Act of 2001, the house continues to draw admirers of Bengali literature. During the 1978 West Bengal floods, the structure was damaged, after which the government repaired it. The gardens surrounding the building cradle the samadhis of Sarat Chandra, his second wife Hironmoyee Debi, and his brother Swami Vedananda, a Ramakrishna Mission, Belur Math disciple. Trees planted by the novelist himself—bamboo and guava—still stand as silent witnesses to his literary legacy.

A visit to Sarat Kuthi is a journey through history, where the whispers of a literary genius linger in every corner. Though there are no official guides, a dedicated caretaker, Dulal Manna, who has served for 60 years, warmly welcomes visitors and shares the timeless stories of the man whose words continue to inspire generations.

(Photographs by the writer)