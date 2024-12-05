Mamta Kulkarni returns to India after 25 years; says THIS

Former Bollywood actress Mamta Kulkarni, who once ruled the silver screen in the 1990s, has returned to India after a long hiatus of 25 years.

Known for her iconic performances in films like ‘Karan Arjun’ alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, Mamta shared an emotional video on Instagram, expressing her joy and nostalgia.

In the video posted on Wednesday, Mamta revealed how deeply moved she felt as her flight approached Mumbai, giving her the first glimpse of her homeland in over two decades. Overcome with emotion, she described the moment of stepping onto Indian soil as unforgettable, shedding tears of joy as she exited the airport.

Reflecting on her journey, Mamta wrote, “BACK TO MY MOTHERLAND AFTER 25 YEARS. ATTENDED KUMBH MELA 2012 AFTER 12 YEARS AUSTERITY AND COME BACK EXACTLY AFTER 12 YEARS FOR ANOTHER MAHA KUMBH 2025.”

Her return, she said, coincides with a significant spiritual milestone, marking her commitment to participating in the Maha Kumbh Mela in 2025.

Mamta Kulkarni became a household name in the 1990s, starring in blockbuster films such as ‘Aashiq Awara’ (1993), ‘Baazi’ (1995), and ‘China Gate’ (1998). With her bold personality and glamorous image, she was a sensation in her prime, working alongside top stars like Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan.

Despite her stardom, Mamta chose to leave Bollywood in the early 2000s, seeking a quieter, more private life abroad. Her sudden disappearance from the industry sparked much speculation, with her name occasionally surfacing in connection with controversies.

Now, Mamta Kulkarni appears to be entering a new chapter, reconnecting with her roots and embracing her spiritual journey. Fans, nostalgic for her past work, have warmly welcomed her back, flooding social media with messages of support and love.