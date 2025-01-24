Mamta Kulkarni embraces spiritual journey, becomes Mahamandaleshwar at Mahakumbh

Former Bollywood actress Mamta Kulkarni has taken on a new spiritual role, becoming a Mahamandaleshwar. She has been bestowed this title by the Kinnar Akhara and will now be addressed as Shri Yamini Mamta Nand Giri.

According to information released by the Kinnar Akhara, Mamta Kulkarni’s Pattabhishek (coronation) as Mahamandaleshwar will be conducted on Friday evening, following the Pind Daan ceremony at Sangam.

On Friday morning, Mamta arrived at the Kinnar Akhara, located in Sector 16 of Mahakumbh, adorned in full saffron attire and wearing a rudraksha garland.

She met Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Lakshminarayan Tripathi of the Kinnar Akhara to seek blessings. Their hour-long discussion revolved around her journey to becoming a Mahamandaleshwar.

Earlier, Mahamandaleshwar Lakshminarayan Tripathi, along with Mamta Kulkarni, approached All India Akhara President Ravindra Puri to discuss her induction.

During this time, senior officials of the Kinnar Akhara were present, and the formal process of conferring the title upon Mamta began under strict confidentiality.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Mamta Kulkarni expressed her emotions:

“It is a memorable moment for me to be part of Mahakumbh and witness its grandeur. It is my good fortune to participate in this holy occasion and receive the blessings of saints.”

When Mamta arrived at the Kinnar Akhara, a large crowd gathered to see her, with people eager to click selfies and photos with the former actress.

Mamta Kulkarni, who shared the screen with Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Anil Kapoor, has had a career marked by both success and controversy. In 1993, she caused a stir with a topless photoshoot for Stardust magazine.

Later, she was cast as the lead actress in Rajkumar Santoshi’s film China Gate. However, reports of differences with the director surfaced, and Santoshi reportedly attempted to remove her from the project.

Allegedly, underworld pressure led to her being retained in the film. Despite this, China Gate failed at the box office, and Mamta later accused Santoshi of sexual harassment.

Mamta Kulkarni’s transformation into Shri Yamini Mamta Nand Giri marks a new chapter in her life, shifting her focus from stardom to spiritualit