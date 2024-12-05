Naga Chaitanya marries Sobhita Dhulipala in traditional Telugu ceremony

Actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have officially begun a new chapter in their lives, tying the knot in a traditional Telugu ceremony on Wednesday. The intimate event took place at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, surrounded by close family, friends, and a touch of stardom.

Veteran actor Nagarjuna Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya’s father, shared heartfelt moments from the ceremony on social media.

Posting stunning photos of the newlyweds, he expressed his joy, saying, “Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been deeply emotional. Congratulations to my beloved Chay, and welcome to the family, dear Sobhita—you’ve already brought so much happiness into our lives.”

The wedding, steeped in Telugu traditions, was conducted during the auspicious muhuratam at 8:13 PM. The couple exchanged vows under the guidance of family elders, with rituals embodying cultural richness and blessings flowing in from those present.

Sobhita embraced her heritage with a stunning gold Kanjivaram silk saree, intricately woven with real gold zari. She paired her ensemble with traditional temple jewelry, exuding elegance and grace. Naga Chaitanya complemented her look in a classic white outfit, reflecting the simplicity of the occasion.

The star-studded event saw the attendance of prominent celebrities, who joined the celebrations to bless the couple. The atmosphere was full of love, laughter, and a sense of togetherness, making it a memorable occasion for everyone involved.

Earlier in August, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita confirmed their relationship through a heartfelt engagement announcement. They shared poetic lines from A.K. Ramanujan’s ‘Kurunthogai’, capturing the depth of their bond.

For Naga Chaitanya, this marks a new beginning after his previous marriage to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu ended in October 2021. The two had announced their separation in a joint statement, respectfully parting ways.