Mamta Kulkarni pays tribute to Divya Bharti on her birthday

Actress Mamta Kulkarni took a moment to honor her late friend and Bollywood star Divya Bharti on what would have been her 50th birthday.

Sharing a heartfelt tribute, Mamta Kulkarni posted a picture of Divya Bharti on Instagram with a simple yet emotional message: “Wish you a Happy Birthday to dear Divya.”

Divya Bharti, one of the most promising actresses of her time, was born on February 25, 1974. Despite her short-lived career, she made an unforgettable impact in Bollywood. Between 1992 and 1993, she starred in 14 Hindi films, including hits like ‘Deewana’, ‘Shola Aur Shabnam’, ‘Dil Ka Kya Kasoor’, ‘Dil Aashna Hai’, and ‘Rang’.

There have been reports suggesting that she was the original choice for Simran in ‘Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge’ (1995), a role that eventually went to Kajol.

Tragically, Divya’s life cut short when she fell from the balcony of her fifth-floor apartment in Mumbai on April 5, 1993. She was just 19.

Meanwhile, Mamta Kulkarni has been making headlines for her recent decision to return to the Kinnar Akhada as Mahamandaleshwar. Just days after resigning, she has now reaffirmed her commitment to the religious sect. In a video statement, she explained the reason behind her brief resignation, saying that she had stepped down in an emotional moment after false allegations came out against her guru, Dr. Acharya Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi. However, her resignation was not accepted.

“The offerings I presented upon becoming a Mahamandaleshwar, including the royal umbrella, staff, and other sacred items, will remain dedicated to the Akhada. I am grateful to my guru for reinstating me. Moving forward, I dedicate my life to Kinnar Akhada and Sanatan Dharma,” Mamta stated in the video.

Mamta, known for her roles in films like ‘Karan Arjun’ and ‘Baazi’, had announced her resignation from her spiritual position on February 10. However, her return underscores her deep commitment to the Akhada and its principles.