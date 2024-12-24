Malaika Arora weighs in on the importance of having one’s identity in marriage

Actress Malaika Arora has some advice for married couples, especially women. The actress who was previously married to Arbaaz Khan talks about the importance of holding onto one’s identity in marriage. Malaika believes that two people should keep their finances separate to ensure their financial independence.

During her conversation with Curly Tales, Malaika iterated the importance of keeping money separate. “Independent rakho baba. Jo tera hai voh tera hai, jo mera hai voh mera hai. I mean, when you get married or you’re with someone, you try to infuse… you know, try to fuse a situation where you want to make everything one. But I feel it’s very important to have your own identity.”

She added, “It’s good that you’re doing things together but that doesn’t mean you kind of give up your entire identity and take on someone else’s. As it is you’re taking on somebody else’s last name, right? So, I think the least you can do is hang on to your own bank account.”

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan tied the knot in 1988. However, they split after almost two decades. The two are parents to a son Arhaan Khan. Her split with Arbaaz attracted immense limelight. Moreover, her subsequent relationship with Arjun Kapoor also remained a hot topic for netizens. Malaika and Arjun were open about their relationship, however, the duo parted ways after a while.

On the work front, Malaika is currently focusing on her restaurant with her son Arhaan. Scarlet House, opened on December 3. Speaking about the venture with Vogue, she said, “We both love food and we love entertaining people. We’ve travelled the world together and often return with recipes we’d want to recreate at home. So, starting a restaurant felt like the most organic thing.”