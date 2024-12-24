Varun Dhawan breaks silence on allegations of being inappropriate with Alia and Kiara

Varun Dhawan has often faced criticism for his flirtatious behaviour with his co-stars. Social media users have lashed out at the actor, accusing him of being inappropriate with Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani. The actor received flack for holding Alia by the belly during an event and for kissing Kiara on the cheek during a photoshoot. Now, the ‘Baby John’ actor has broken his silence over the allegations, rebuffing them.

During his appearance on Shubhankar Mishra’s podcast, the actor addressed the accusations. Mishra asked Varun if he enjoys being naughty with his female co-stars. To this, Varun replied, “Chhedam-chhaadi, if it is done in a happy space, a good space, whether it is a man or a woman… I have fun with my male co-stars as well, but nobody mentions that.”

During the conversation, the interviewer also asked Varun about the Kiara incident. He responded, “I’m glad you asked me this. It was planned. Both Kiara and I posted that clip. It was for a digital cover, and they wanted some movement and action, so we planned that.” The interviewer noted that Kiara looked visibly shocked over the kiss. Varun shrugged, saying that Kiara is a good actor. He reiterated that they planned it.

Subsequently, Mishra probed Varun Dhawan about the incident during the ‘Jug Jug Jiyo’ promotions. Netizens saw Varun trying to push Kiara into the pool while Kiara said “Stop it, ya.” To this, Varun replied, “That I did on purpose. It was all in good fun. It wasn’t planned. That’s just my nature, I guess.” Moreover, when asked about touching Alia’s belly, Varun said he did it in fun. The actor iterated that it wasn’t flirting. He emphasised that they are friends.

On the work front, Varun’s next, the mega actioner, ‘Baby John’ is going to release on Christmas Day. The upcoming title is the official remake of Atlee’s Tamil film ‘Theri’ (2016). In the film, Varun wears several hats- that of a cop, a girl dad, an action star, and a cook. He flaunts his rugged look and chiselled physique, iterating that he is ready for combat.

Apart from Varun, the film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Keerthy Suresh and the menacing lead antagonist, Jackie Shroff. Helmed by Kalees, Atlee and his wife Priya, Jyoti Deshpande, and Murad Khetani have backed the title.