Malaika Arora to honor late father with special tribute

Malaika Arora, the celebrated actress and dance icon, is channeling her grief into a heartfelt tribute to her late father, Anil Kuldeep Mehta, who tragically passed away in September.

While she’s currently immersed in a variety of work projects, she revealed that she is also crafting something deeply personal—an ode to her father.

Reflecting on her emotional journey, Malaika spoke about her process of healing and the importance of moving forward. “We all need to keep moving forward… that’s what my father would have wanted for me. I’m grateful for the time I took to process the loss. It wasn’t easy, but it’s important to give ourselves space to heal,” she shared in a candid moment of reflection.

Despite the personal loss, the actress has kept herself busy, juggling multiple projects. She’s traveling extensively for brand shoots and is preparing to appear as a judge on a popular dance reality show.

Additionally, Malaika Arora will appear as a business investor on a startup-focused series. “Coming back to work helps me stay focused, balance my mental health, and gives me the clarity to take care of my mother and family,” she explained.

Malaika’s father, Anil Mehta, met a tragic end when he fell from the 6th floor of his residence in Bandra on the morning of September 11, while Malaika was traveling to Pune for an event.

In the wake of his passing, the actress had shared a heartfelt statement describing him as a gentle soul, a devoted grandfather, and a loving husband. “Our family is in deep shock by this loss,” she said, urging for privacy as they grieve together. Her mother, Joyce Polycarp, and sister Amrita Arora, along with other family members, have been part of her support system during this challenging time.

Born into a mixed cultural background, Malaika’s family has always been a significant part of her life. Her parents’ separation when she was young led her to grow up with her mother in Chembur.