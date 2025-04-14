Taapsee Pannu donates cooling equipment to slum areas, calls initiative ‘deeply moving’

In a heartfelt gesture to combat the summer heat, actress Taapsee Pannu extended a helping hand to families living in slum areas by distributing fans and water coolers.

Touched by the experience, she described the initiative as something that “moved her deeply,” highlighting her commitment to giving back to the community. As temperatures soared past 40 degrees Celsius, Taapsee joined a special sewa initiative aimed at providing relief to families in low-income and slum areas—communities where even basic comforts like cooling appliances are often out of reach.

Speaking about her involvement, the actress shared, “We often take basic comforts like a fan or a cooler for granted, but for so many people, especially in this unbearable heat, even a small breeze can feel like a blessing. Being part of this initiative moved me deeply. It’s not just about giving—it’s about standing with people, understanding their pain, and doing what little we can to ease it.”

On the professional front, Taapsee has completed filming for her upcoming movie “Gandhari” and shared that she poured her heart and soul into the project.

She posted behind-the-scenes moments from the sets alongside an image featuring co-actors Ishwak Singh, writer Kanika Dhillon, and director Devashish Makhija.

For the caption, she wrote, “If there is a NOS mode for human body I experienced it in this film. If there is something called running on fuel of grit and determination, I saw it in this film If there is something called unified goal of “make it happen” I felt it in this film (sic).”

“Gandhari” marks the sixth collaboration between Kanika Dhillon and Taapsee Pannu. The duo has previously delivered a string of hits together, including “Manmarziyaan,” “Haseen Dilruba,” and “Phir Aayi Hasseen Dilruba,” among others.