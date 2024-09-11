Malaika Arora’s father Anil Arora dies by suicide in Mumbai

In a tragic turn of events, Bollywood actress Malaika Arora is facing immense grief following the death of her father, Anil Arora. The 70-year-old Anil Arora reportedly took his own life early this morning by jumping from the seventh floor of his Bandra residence in Mumbai.

Authorities are currently investigating the incident, which has shocked fans and well-wishers alike. The police have sent Anil Arora’s body for a post-mortem examination as they investigate the circumstances surrounding his death.

Anil Arora’s sudden death has brought a wave of support and concern for Malaika Arora, who has been prominent in the Indian film industry. Alongside her ex-husband, actor Arbaaz Khan, who has been seen at her residence, senior police officials are actively looking into the case to understand the reasons behind this heartbreaking incident.

Malaika Arora’s relationship with her father had a lot of complexity, especially following her parents’ separation when she was just 11 years old. After the divorce, Malaika, along with her mother Joyce Polycarp and sister Amrita, moved to Chembur. Her mother, Joyce, hails from a Malayali Christian background, while her father, Anil, was a Punjabi Hindu from Fazilka, a town near the Indian border. Anil had served in the Indian Merchant Navy before retiring.

(This is a developing story.)