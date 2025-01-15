Madhur Bhandarkar reveals if ‘Inspector Ghalib’ with SRK is still on the cards

A few years ago, reports of ace filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar and King Khan’s collaboration made waves. Known for delivering hits like ‘Page 3,’ ‘Chandini Bar’ and ‘Fashion,’ Bhandarkar wanted to make an actioner with SRK, titled ‘Inspector Ghalib.’ In a recent conversation, the filmmaker was asked if the project was still in the cards since no news has surfaced since. To this, he revealed that the script remains untouched with hopes of revival soon.

During his conversation with Pinkvilla, Madhur Bhandarkar was probed about ‘Inspector Ghalib’ with SRK. To this, he cited the pandemic and the subsequent loss of touch as the reason behind the film being on the back burner. “Woh rakhi hai picture. It was a very good script. I have always wanted to make that film, and it was a beautiful subject. It’s about a cop in UP. Woh world achha tha. Hua nahi wo. Pandemic aa gaya, then we lost contact. Aur fir maine aise hi rakhi script. (It’s about a cop in UP. It was a good world, a good setting. It didn’t happen though. The pandemic came, and then we lost contact. And then I just kept that script aside).”

Advertisement

However, keeping hopes of the high-stakes collaboration alive, he assured that he would revive the project. “But definitely I’ll revisit sometime. I would like to make that film. It’s an action-packed film but again, in a real zone. It’s a very topical subject, It’s an action film, but bohot achha subject hai. I’ll work on it. I may revive it someday when I feel I should make Inspector Ghalib. Definitely main banaunga. (It’s an action film, but it has a very good subject. I’ll work on it. I may revive it someday when I feel I should make Inspector Ghalib. Definitely, I will make it).”

Advertisement

Also Read: After Maddock, ‘Shaitaan’ makers plan horror cinematic universe

Madhur Bhandarkar is known for his strong and subject-oriented style of filmmaking. He has delved into the other side of the glamour industry in several of his titles. Some of his hits include ‘Fashion,’ ‘Heroine, ‘Page 3,’ ‘Chandini Bar,’ and ‘Corporate’ among others. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan is busy with his highly-anticipated next, ‘King.’