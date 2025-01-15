After Maddock, ‘Shaitaan’ makers plan horror cinematic universe

Bollywood has been making film franchises and cinematic universes for a while now. As criticism over the lack of original content mounts, another cinematic universe is in the works. For the past couple of years, filmmakers have been leveraging established content, churning remakes and developing sequels. The latest film franchises and universes include Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ film franchise, Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe, and YRF’s Spy Universe among others. Recently, Maddock created a wave of horror-comedy films with ‘Stree’ and ‘Munjya.’ The film franchise is now expanding into a large slate involving multiple such movies after ‘Stree 2’ recently trumped the box office. Now, Panorama Studios is also planning the sequels to ‘Shaitaan’ and a subsequent Horror Cinematic Universe.

Film journalist Rahul Raut recently took to X to share that the makers of ‘Shaitaan,’ Panorama Studios, is planning to create their horror cinematic universes. The upcoming movie will reportedly be a remake of the hit Turkish film ‘Dabbe.’ Raut further added that two sequels of ‘Shaitaan’ are already in the works.

Panorama Studios to create a HORROR CINEMATIC UNIVERSE. Advertisement Turkish film #Dabbe‘s REMAKE will be the first project under this ambitious MOVIE UNIVERSE.. The @AbhishekPathakk company also plans to turn #AjayDevgn‘s #Shaitaan into a franchise with its TWO SEQUELS already in the works. — Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) January 15, 2025



Released in 2024, ‘Shaitaan’ starred Ajay Devgn, Jyothika, and R. Madhavan in lead roles. the title is a remake of the acclaimed 2023 Gujarati movie ‘Vash.’ Despite being a remake, the film captured the box office and created a space for itself. Following its success, the makers are planning to hop onto the current trend of cinematic universes.

Moving ahead, the upcoming project will be a remake of the hit Turkish flick, Dabbe.’ Notably, the title is itself a part of a full-fledged franchise. Released in 2006, it boasts an entire series. These include ‘Dabbe 2,’ ‘Dabbe: Demon Possession,’ and ‘Dabbe: Curse of the Jinn.’ Additional titles are ‘Dabbe 5: Zehr-i-Cin,’ and ‘Dabbe 6: The Return’ which hit theatres in 2015.

Meanwhile, fans aren’t very pleased with the news. The development comes when Bollywood is making sequels and repeating formulaic content which worked at the box office in a loop.

On the other hand, a segment of the fans is also curious about how the studio will present the remake of the established Turkish film franchise. Given that ‘Shaitaan’ proved its mettle, fans have high expectations.