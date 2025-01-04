‘Loveyapa’ title track ft Junaid Khan, Khushi Kapoor hits 15M views in 24 hours

The title track of ‘Loveyapa’, the debut film of Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, has set the internet ablaze, amassing over 15 million views across platforms within just 24 hours of its release.

Sung by Nakash Aziz and Madhubanti Bagchi, the romantic melody has struck a chord with fans, becoming an instant favorite.

Released on January 3, the song has dominated trending charts on YouTube, Instagram, and music streaming platforms, thanks to its soulful lyrics, mesmerizing visuals, and the undeniable chemistry between the lead pair.

The music video offers a glimpse into the captivating world of ‘Loveyapa’, showcasing Junaid and Khushi in moments of tender romance that have left audiences eagerly awaiting the film.

The response has been overwhelmingly positive, with critics lauding the song’s fresh composition and emotional resonance.

Catch the ‘Loveyapa’ title track here:

Fans have also showered praise on the on-screen pairing of Junaid Khan, son of Bollywood icon Aamir Khan, and Khushi Kapoor, daughter of the late legendary actress Sridevi.

Set against the backdrop of modern romance, ‘Loveyapa’ promises to be a heartfelt tale that explores love in all its complexities. The film, with its vibrant music and visually stunning storytelling, is shaping up to be a cinematic treat for audiences of all ages.

With the title track’s phenomenal success, the anticipation for ‘Loveyapa’ has reached fever pitch. The film is slated for a Valentine’s season release, hitting theaters on February 7, 2025.

If the title track is any indication, ‘Loveyapa’ is set to become one of the most talked-about films of the year.