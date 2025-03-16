Sonu Sood stands up for Khushi & Ibrahim in the nepotism debate — Here’s what he says

In the glitzy world of Bollywood, where fame and criticism go hand in hand, debutants like Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan have been facing the heat from critics and social media trolls. But actor Sonu Sood has stepped up to defend these fresh faces amid the nepotism debate, urging kindness and support for those starting their journey in the film industry.

Taking to his X (formerly known as Twitter) handle, the ‘Dabangg’ actor shared a heartfelt message: “Be kind to debutants in the film fraternity and elsewhere. Nobody was perfect when they started. We all learn with experience. Only a handful get a second chance. A good or bad performance in any vertical is the collective responsibility of every technician involved. We are all learners. Let’s support and encourage them. Spread love ❤️.”

Sonu Sood’s support for debutants comes hot on the heels of Hansal Mehta’s take on the evolving dynamics of Bollywood. The ‘Shahid’ director recently spoke about the need for a “reset” in the industry. He dismissed the notion that Bollywood is dying.

Highlighting emerging talents like Lakshya Lalwani, Adarsh Gourav, Ishaan Khatter, and Zahan Kapoor, Mehta emphasized that conviction and creativity, not stardom, are what draw audiences today.

“The past few years have proved: stars don’t necessarily bring audiences; conviction does. A new generation of actors, filmmakers, and writers is ready to change the game,” he wrote on social media.

Mehta further stressed that for this shift to happen, producers need vision, platforms should prioritize storytelling over statistics, and directors must demand authenticity over familiarity. He also pointed out the need for intelligent marketing strategies and financial discipline, rather than relying on cookie-cutter publicity stunts that only benefit PR agencies.

“Hindi cinema doesn’t need saving—it needs a shift in priorities,” Mehta added. “The formula is simple: invest in actors, not ‘stars.’ Write without fear. Direct with conviction.”

Khushi Kapoor, daughter of the late Sridevi, and Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan, are stepping into an industry that’s evolving rapidly. Their famous lineage often invites scrutiny.