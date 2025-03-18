Karan Johar breaks silence on ‘Nadaaniyan’ criticism

Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s ‘Nadaaniyan’ released on Netflix on March 7. The film also stars Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Jugal Hansraj, Dia Mirza, and Archana Puran Singh in key roles. Since its release, the film has been amassing massive backlash for its shallow storyline. Several critics and viewers have bashed the title for its storyline and dialogues. Moreover, Kapoor and Khan are also drawing flack for their acting in the film. Now, filmmaker Karan Johar has finally responded to the flack received by the film.

During the trailer launch of his upcoming film, ‘Akaal,’ Karan Johar reflected on the criticism being levied against ‘Nadaaniyan.’ When the interviewer probed KJo about the backlash, he said, “Main bas ye hi kahunga, ek purani film ka alfaaz hai ki kuch toh log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna… chhodo bekaar ki baatein, beet na jaaye raina. (I would just say this—there’s a famous line from an old film: People will always talk; it’s their job to do so… let go of unnecessary chatter before the night slips away).”

He further opined on the critical reception of the film. Karan said, “My relationship with the critics never changes towards them according to their reviews. That is your work. I don’t have any conspiracy theory that they are doing it deliberately to bring down the film. Kabhi kabhi trollers karte hain. Voh bhi benaam log hai, bechare unka apna problem hai, voh hum par nikal rahe hain. Unke liye mujhe bas taras aata hai aur kuch nahi. (Sometimes, trolls do these things. But they are nameless people, poor souls who are venting their own problems on us. I only feel pity for them, nothing else).”

Talking about it, the filmmaker called out unnecessarily negative criticism with violent language. “I genuinely respect all the critics. But when you read certain things, you think they are someone’s daughter and son, their parents also read those things. A critic wrote, I want to kick this film. I have a problem with those people who write this.”

Summing up his response to the criticism, Karan Johar used film titles as references. His response attracted loud cheers from the audience. “I don’t have a problem with any critics. Aapki raaye hai, hum accept karte hain. Humari bhi Nadaaniyan hai, kuch Gustakhiyan hain toh kabhi Gehraiyaan hain. (You have your opinions, and we accept them. We too have our moments of naivety, some missteps, and at times, even deep emotions). But when you say such things, it’s a reflection on you and not on the film.”

Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment backed the title with Shauna Gautam at the helm. Set in a posh Delhi school, the film features Khushi Kapoor as an uber-rich girl who hires a fake boyfriend to make things right with her friends. On the other hand, the film marks the debut of Ibrahim Ali Khan. In the title, he stars as a scholarship student who poses as Kapoor’s for-hire-boyfriend. As their worlds collide, a row of chaos ensues. The film is currently streaming on Netflix.