Ibrahim Ali Khan threatens journalist for criticising his nose in ‘Nadaaniyan’

Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s ‘Nadaaniyan’ released on Netflix on March 7. The film also stars Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Jugal Hansraj, Dia Mirza, and Archana Puran Singh in key roles. Since its release, the film has been amassing massive backlash for its shallow storyline. Several critics and viewers have bashed the title for its storyline and dialogues. Moreover, Khushi and Ibrahim are also drawing flack for their acting in the film. Now, amid the flurry of backlash, Ibrahim Ali Khan has threatened a Pakistani journalist with assault for criticising his nose.

Recently, a Pakistani critic named Tamur Iqbal took to his Instagram stories to lash out at the film. While he criticised Ibrahim’s acting skills, he also mocked his ‘huge nose.’ In an unanticipated move, Ibrahim Ali Khan responded to him via DM. Subsequently, Tamur took the screenshots of the conversation and shared them on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamur Iqbal (@taimooriqbal12)



In the screenshot, Ibrahim wrote, “Tamur almost like Taimur…you got my brothers name. Guess what you don’t got? His face. You ugly piece of trash, since you can’t keep your words to yourself don’t bother, they’re irrelevant just like you. Ugly goddamn piece of shit I feel bad for you and your family – and if I see you on the streets one day, I’ll make sure I leave you uglier than you are – you walking piece of scum.”

Subsequently, Tamur replied, “Hahahahahaha that’s my man. See this is the guy I want to see in the movie. Not that fake Cornetto mushy cringy human. But hey yes that nose job comment was in bad taste. Rest I totally own up. Massive fan of your dad. Don’t let him down.”

Meanwhile, recently Mahima Chaudhary also commented on the backlash the film is receiving. Chaudhry, who was in Jaipur for the IIFA 2025 weekend, talked to DNA about the criticism of the film. She said, “The negative reviews are okay. The audience is divided. Whether it was Animal or any other film in the past, they were criticised. Some people like real cinema, some like make-believe. I sometimes wanted to watch real cinema. Sometimes I want to watch something easy. It will always be divided.”

Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment backed the title with Shauna Gautam at the helm.