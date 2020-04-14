Today, the entire planet is facing the Coronavirus pandemic. India, too, is combating the deadly virus. To prevent it from spreading, PM Modi had announced a 21-day lockdown on March 24 which ended on Tuesday. Seeing the ongoing situation, PM Modi, on Tuesday addressed the nation at 10 am, announcing the extension of lockdown till May 3 to contain the spread of the deadly disease.

Many celebs have welcomed PM Modi’s decision to extend the lockdown. One of the first celebs to tweet about the extension was filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri. His tweet read, “Friends, You can achieve all this before 3rd May: – lose weight/ be fitter – learn about food – learn a new skill – throw away what you don’t need/live light – discover new ideas and be ready for #NewWorld – discover your #CreativeConsciousness – be succesful #Lockdown2 (Sic).”

See others’ tweets:

Come on India. Another few weeks. We can do this 💪🏼 — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) April 14, 2020

Let’s respect what our Prime Minister just said. It is in the interest of the entire country. Stay indoors, stay safe. #CoronaUpdatesInIndia — Rajeev Khandelwal (@RK1610IsMe) April 14, 2020

Yay! No task this Sunday! — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) April 14, 2020

PM Modi, in his address to the nation, shared, “People have gone through hardships to save India. I know how many difficulties you faced. I respectfully bow to the people of India for their sacrifice.” He further added, “Even when India did not have a single coronavirus positive case, India had started screening passengers coming from COVID19-affected countries.”

The Prime Minister’s address to the nation comes as India crosses the 10,000-mark with the number of Coronavirus cases climbing to 10,363, with 1,211 new cases and 31 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state with the total number of positive cases rising to 2,334, followed by New Delhi which reported 1,069 cases and Tamil Nadu which has reported 1,510 cases, according to the Health Ministry data.

Most number of casualties have also been reported from Maharashtra with 160 deaths.

On the global front, more than 1.9 million infections have been reported with over 1 lakh deaths.

This is PM Modi’s fourth address to the nation since the Coronavirus pandemic became a cause for serious concern in India.