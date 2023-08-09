Viral video: When Neil Nitin Mukesh asked Shah Rukh Khan to shut up

A video featuring actor Neil Nitin Mukesh asking Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan to keep quiet has taken the internet by storm. The clip has been generating quite the buzz, prompting a closer look at the context behind Neil’s amusing retort.

Approximately a decade ago, during an award ceremony, Shah Rukh Khan playfully inquired why Neil Nitin Mukesh possessed three first names and no surname.

In response, Neil Nitin Mukesh asked Shah Rukh Khan to “shut up,” expressing that the question was somewhat disconcerting.

Advertisement

As this video has since gained popularity on social media, Neil recently addressed the incident in an interview for a youtube channel.

When questioned if the exchange had been scripted, Neil responded, saying that if that was the perspective, he was totally okay with it. If there was a thought of calling it scripted, no problem at all.

Why did Neil Nitin Mukesh ask SRK to shut up?

He shared that there was a friendly vibe between them. He remembered Shah Rukh had actually told him that he would enjoy this situation. But, there was also a little heads-up from Shah Rukh, where he gave Neil a heads-up that he planned to have some fun with him, and Neil could just go ahead and express himself freely.

So, Neil asked, “Sir, how far can I go with this fun?” To which Shah Rukh replied, “You’re free to take it as far as your imagination goes.” Shah Rukh had given him the freedom to be creative, so Neil went ahead and did just that.

Neil clarified that his intention was never to offend Shah Rukh Khan and emphasized his deep respect and admiration for the renowned actor.

In conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Neil shared, “He was having a good time, and I was enjoying it too. He’s aware of this, and I’m equally aware.”

Neil went on to reveal that Shah Rukh Khan bore no ill feelings towards him after the playful exchange where he requested SRK to stay silent. In fact, Shah Rukh Khan commended him, stating that Neil did a fine job. Neil concluded the interview by affirming his unwavering commitment to showing respect for his elders.