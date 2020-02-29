Aamir Khan is currently gearing up for his next film, Laal Singh Chaddha. After 3 Idiots, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are all set to entertain their fans once again with the film. The film has already managed to create much buzz among the audience since its inception. Since then the pictures of the duo have been making rounds on the internet.

From getting clicked with fans to leaked photos from the sets, the buzz around Laal Singh Chaddha is at an all-time high, and today, another photo of Aamir Khan from the sets of the film is doing the rounds on social media wherein he is seen wearing a uniform while posing with a fan.

A few days back, when Aamir Khan unveiled his first look from Laal Singh Chaddha, fans were all praises as the actor introduced himself on Twitter saying, “Sat Sri Akaal ji, myself Laal…Laal Singh Chaddha.” In the first look, Aamir looked simple in a pink and grey check shirt and grey trousers with a matching pagdi and also, the actor was seen sporting a long beard. And since it is being said that Aamir will be seen in different avatars in the film, looks like, this uniform look without the beard is one of his many looks from Laal Singh Chaddha.

View this post on Instagram Sat Sri Akaal ji, myself Laal…Laal Singh Chaddha.🙏 A post shared by Aamir Khan (@_aamirkhan) on Nov 17, 2019 at 8:48pm PST

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan began shooting for the film on November 1 in and around Punjab. For the unversed, Laal Singh Chaddha is an adaptation of Forrest Gump, Robert Zemeckis’ Oscar-winning 1994 film starring Tom Hanks with Robin Wright.

Prior to unveiling his and Bebo’s look from the film, Aamir Khan had unveiled the logo of the film and the short clip had music composer Pritam’s soundtrack.

View this post on Instagram Kya pata hum mein hai kahani, ya hain kahaani mein hum… A post shared by Aamir Khan (@_aamirkhan) on Nov 5, 2019 at 9:57pm PST

Directed by Advait Chandan, and written by Atul Kulkarni, Laal Singh Chaddha will release on Christmas 2020.