Kriti Sanon on nepotism: ‘It’s not just the industry’s fault’

At the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, Bollywood actor and producer Kriti Sanon offered an honest perspective on the ever-debated topic of nepotism in the film industry. The National Award-winning star shared her insights during a masterclass, reflecting on her journey as an outsider in the world of cinema.

Kriti, who made her Bollywood debut without any industry connections, acknowledged the challenges faced by those without a “film background.”

She noted that it takes time for such individuals to establish themselves and earn coveted opportunities. However, she credited perseverance and talent as key factors in overcoming these barriers.

“The industry has welcomed me warmly since I arrived. But when you don’t come from a film family, it takes longer to reach your dreams. Whether it’s landing significant roles or even getting featured on magazine covers, everything is a bit of a struggle. Still, if you work hard and stay consistent, nothing can stop you,” Kriti Sanon explained.

While the Bollywood industry often finds itself at the center of nepotism discussions, Kriti pointed out that the responsibility isn’t solely on filmmakers. She emphasized that audiences and the media play a significant role in amplifying the influence of star kids.

“The industry alone isn’t to blame for nepotism. Media coverage and audience interest in star kids create a demand. The industry simply responds by casting them, knowing people will watch. It’s a cycle. But, at the end of the day, talent matters. If you lack talent or fail to connect with the audience, you won’t last,” Kriti said.

The actor also highlighted her belief in meritocracy, reassuring that success is achievable through dedication, regardless of one’s background.

On the professional front, Kriti recently starred in ‘Do Patti’, alongside Kajol and Shaheer Sheikh. Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, the film premiered on Netflix on October 25 and was co-produced by Kriti and Kanika Dhillon.