Neena Gupta shares powerful lesson on ‘nari shakti’ with Masaba

Veteran actor Neena Gupta, now a proud grandmother, recently imparted some profound words of wisdom to her daughter, designer Masaba Gupta, about motherhood, resilience, and the inner strength of women.

In an emotional moment shared on social media, Masaba opened up about the powerful advice her mother has always given her, offering a beautiful reflection on the theme of “nari shakti” (the power of women).

Masaba, who recently became a mother herself, posted a video on Instagram where she can be seen asking her mother for that one piece of advice that Neena often shares when she feels overwhelmed.

In the video, Masaba recalls asking her mother, “Mom, what is that one line you keep telling me every time I cry for no reason?” Neena, with a gentle smile, replies with a touching story from her own experience as a new mother.

“I remember when you were born, and I was in so much pain. I was all alone, and I had this terrible headache. But I had to feed you, so I breastfed you while tears streamed down my face from the pain,” Neena shares, before quoting a famous line from Hindi poetry. “‘Nari teri yahi kahani, aanchal mein hai doodh aur aankhon mein paani’,” she continues.

Neena explains the deeper meaning of this quote, emphasizing the strength of women. “It means that no matter how difficult the situation, a woman has the incredible ability to care for and nurture others,” she says. “A woman is a fighter, and she can overcome anything.”

Masaba’s post comes at a special time in her life. On October 12, she and her husband, actor Satyadeep Misra, announced the birth of their daughter with a monochrome photograph. It showed their baby’s tiny feet.

The couple shared their joy with their followers through a serene image of a white lotus and a crescent moon. It marked their baby’s arrival on October 11, 2024. The post read: “Our very special little girl arrived on a very special day.”

Masaba and Satyadeep, who tied the knot in January 2023, celebrated this milestone in their lives with a beautiful wedding. Their families, including Neena Gupta, cricket legend Vivian Richards (Masaba’s father), and Vivek Mehra (her stepfather) attended it.

Masaba shared a heartfelt family portrait from the wedding day. She captioned it, “For the first time ever, my whole life came together. This is us. My beautiful blended family. Everything from here on is just a bonus.”

Masaba’s previous marriage to producer Madhu Mantena ended in 2019. And, Satyadeep’s earlier marriage to actress Aditi Rao Hydari also ended in 2013.