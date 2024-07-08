Kriti Sanon makes history at F1 Silverstone as first Indian actress

Kriti Sanon made headlines once again as she became the first Indian actress to grace the F1 Grand Prix at Silverstone. Known for her stellar performances in Bollywood and her recent National Award-winning role in ‘Mimi’, Kriti has been riding high on success with a string of hit films this year. Her versatility shone through as she also became the first female to portray a robot on screen, showcasing her ability to take on challenging roles and win hearts.

Attending the prestigious F1 event in Silverstone marked a significant achievement for Kriti Sanon, solidifying her status not just as an actress but as a prominent figure in the global entertainment arena. Her presence among the glittering celebrities at the Grand Prix underscored her growing international appeal and influence.

Taking to social media, Kriti shared her excitement with fans, posting a video from the event and extending her best wishes to drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez. Her enthusiasm for the sport and the occasion resonated with her followers, who celebrated this milestone with her.

Looking ahead, Kriti Sanon continues to expand her horizons with an exciting lineup of projects, including her debut production ‘Do Patti’. As an actor, producer, and entrepreneur, she embodies determination and success, setting new benchmarks in the industry.

Kriti Sanon’s journey from Bollywood to the global stage of F1 at Silverstone highlights her relentless pursuit of excellence and her ability to break barriers in the entertainment world. Her presence at such a prestigious sporting event not only celebrates her achievements but also inspires fans worldwide.