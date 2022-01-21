Krishna Shroff gets a Maldives trip ‘for one’ on her birthday thanks to Tiger Shroff

Krishna Shroff celebrated her 29th birthday today with her older sister Tiger Shroff. A Maldives trip was given as a gift by the actor, but only for one person!

Krishna Shroff, the younger daughter of Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff, shared a series of pictures and videos to celebrate her birthday. An IG story she shared showed a photo of a letter her elder brother Tiger had sent. In the letter, her brother reveals that he gifted her a trip to the Maldives – valid for “one person only.”

Her mother Ayesha gave her a diamond bracelet, which she also shared.

She also received a bouquet of flowers from Tiger’s rumored girlfriend, actor Disha Patani. She was also showered with love on social media, in addition to receiving gifts.

A throwback picture of Tiger with her was also posted. His ‘hot pout look’ can be seen in the candid snap taken by the actor from ‘Heropanti. “Happy birthday to my bro Kishu Shroff. Sorry to take the best genes from our parents but we still love you. Hope I get your hot pout look though,” he wrote alongside the picture.

In addition, Ayesha Shroff sent cute pictures from Krishna’s birthday party to wish her a happy birthday. “Happppppiest birthday my darling daughter and my comrade in arms!!! I’m SOOOO proud of the woman you have become!!! @kishushroff @tigerjackieshroff @apnabhidu,” she captioned the post.

A picture of Jackie Shroff’s daughter was posted on his social media page with the caption, “My Shakti @kishushroff … Happiness Always. Happy Birthday.”

Krishna was also honored in Disha Patani’s special Instagram story. During their gym session, she found a throwback video of the pair.

It is common to see the two hanging out together and they share a great friendship bond.

