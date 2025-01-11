Kiran Rao reveals her ‘main issue’ after she and Aamir Khan started dating

Kiran Rao and ex-husband Aamir Khan have often made headlines with their endearing relationship. Contrary to popular belief, the two started dating during ‘Swades’ and not ‘Lagaan.’ In a recent interview, the ‘Laapataa Ladies’ maker opened up on her dating life with Aamir Khan.

Speaking with Filmfare, Kiran Rao said, “We had various ways of communicating pre-mobile and pre-internet. Like the internet wasn’t there everywhere. Sometimes we had to stand on a hill to get like network and all. We were shooting in Wai. That’s actually the beginning of our romance in 2004 when I was shooting Swades.”

Talking about the celebrated actor, Kiran iterated that Aamir doesn’t have the filmy air around him. “He is not a very filmy person. So, we were like two people who had common interests and lots to chat about. The fact that he is a star, I had worked on Lagaan and seen how he works, he is not at all starry on a set, he will hold a cutter or a reflector if need be. He is very much one of the crew members.”

Moreover, the filmmaker reminisced that her and Aamir’s relationship was effortless and unfazed by the actor’s stardom. “And that made me not think of it so much because I knew him. I knew what he is like. So. all that baggage of stardom… I didn’t have to take it. He knew that I was this kind of person so it was up to him to figure like… I guess he didn’t expect me to fit into any mould also. So there were no kinds of troubles.”

Talking about the ‘main issue,’ Kiran revealed it was public scrutiny and her limited wardrobe. She joked that she didn’t have as many clothes as one would need if they were constantly in the public eye. Therefore, after the duo started dating, Kiran had to up her wardrobe game. “I just didn’t have the kind of clothes for so many occasions. That was one of the main issues in life. I had to quickly get a good wardrobe.” While she was always attracted to fashion, she didn’t initially have the money to splurge.

Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan tied the knot in December 2005. The couple were together for over 16 years and welcomed their son, Azad in 2011 through surrogacy. Aamir and Kiran announced their divorce in 2021.