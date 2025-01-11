Aamir Khan opens up on being an ‘absent father’ to Junaid and Ira

Aamir Khan has often talked about how he was not there much for his children during their childhood. As his son, Junaid Khan is gearing up for the release of his theatrical debut ‘Loveyapa’ alongside Khushi Kapoor, Aamir Khan opens up on being an ‘absent father.’ During the trailer launch event of the film, the ‘3 Idiots’ star got real about parenthood and his children’s upbringing.

Speaking at the event, Aamir said, “As a father, I have been quite absent. I used to be in my own world, while my kids navigated their childhood on their own. Today, I am extremely proud of how Junaid chose a career path for himself on his own terms. It is a very emotional moment for me, and I really wish him well.” Reflecting on the past, Aamir reveals he is proud of how well his son conducts himself. “Reena and I tried to pass on the same discipline to Junaid and Ira that my mother gave me. I am very proud and happy with the way he is conducting himself.”

Moreover, Aamir Khan was also all praises for Junaid’s co-star Khushi Kapoor and iterated that Sridevi would have been proud of her daughter. “Sri must be proud of you. I really wish she was here to see you today.”

At the same event, the actor also revealed a personal milestone, stating that he has decided to quit smoking. “I’m very happy to say that I’ve quit this bad habit,” he shared. “I felt I wanted to quit, especially as my son’s career is starting. I made a resolve in my heart—whether his film works or not, I’m doing this independent of that. Hope it does something somewhere in the universe.”

Slated to release on February 7, kickstarting Valentine’s week, ‘Loveyapa’ promises to be an endearing entertainer. Led by Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, the film is going to focus on today’s dating scenario and how the paradigm has shifted with the advent of technology. The film is reported to be a remake of the 2022 Tamil hit ‘Love Today’ which starred Pradeep Ranganathan, Ivana, and Raveena Ravi in key roles. Advait Chandan, the director of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is helming the romantic comedy. Meanwhile, Phantom Studios and AGS Entertainment are bankrolling the title with Zee Studios serving as the global distributors.