Kiran Rao on people crediting Aamir Khan for her success

Filmmaker Kiran Rao and her ex-husband, actor-producer Aamir Khan have collaborated on several films. Some of the titles include ‘Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na,’ ‘Peepli Live,’ ‘Delhi Belly,’ ‘Talaash,’ and ‘Dangal’ among others. Notably, Aamir Khan backed Kiran Rao’s directorial hit ‘Laapataa Ladies.’ Recently, the filmmaker appeared in Kareena Kapoor’s chat show, What Women Want and played ‘glow or low.’ During the game, Kiran iterated that it was ‘low’ of people to entirely credit Aamir Khan for her success.

Talking about it, the filmmaker said, “The thing is, I kind of feel it’s natural because he is known as someone who does such quality work, so you attribute. Personally, I attribute a lot of success in life to having a very supportive and bright partner who intellectually matches me and supports everything I do. He has a hand in my life, but for others to attribute my accomplishments solely to him is a… and I think a lot of women are accustomed to that happening to them.”

Moreover, during the conversation, Kareena asked Kiran to reveal what she loves hates, and tolerates about Aamir. Responding to this, the filmmaker kept her answer restricted to the professional space. Talking about what she loved about the ‘Dangal’ actor, Kiran revealed she admired his dedication. “Once he likes something, he is entirely behind it. He is a 100 per cent guy. If he doesn’t like it, he is really honest, but if he likes something, he will really do his best for it. He is literally one of the best people you can work with as a creative person”.

Moving ahead, she disclosed that one thing she wasn’t a fan about was how long Aamir took to make a decision. However, what she ‘tolerates’ about Mr Perfectionist is his knack for giving long speeches. “I would like to say… he can go off and lecture. Like he will give certain lamba lectures about things sometimes and those, I don’t like. I mean, it’s not quite mansplaining, but coming close.”

Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan tied the knot in December 2005. The couple were together for over 16 years and welcomed their son, Azad in 2011 through surrogacy. Aamir and Kiran announced their divorce in 2021.