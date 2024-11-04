Shah Rukh Khan reveals his haircut for ‘King’ at birthday event

On November 2, the entire world celebrated the 59th birthday of Bollywood’s King- Shah Rukh Khan! Just like every year, the Badshah’s birthday was nothing less than a celebration for his fans. As thousands of netizens gathered for the birthday event #SRKDay, the actor talked about his upcoming film ‘King.’

At midnight, the ‘Don’ star celebrated his birthday with his family and close friends. Following this, he dedicated his evening to his fans at a meet-and-greet event, where thousands came to celebrate his birthday. The actor opted for a comfy tee, a beanie, and jeans for the day. During the event, SRK talked about ‘Pathaan’ and shared tantalising details about his next. When probed about his long locks, he said, “Ab mere baal lambe nahi hain… maine kaat diye hain King ke liye” (“Now my hair is no longer long… I have cut it for King”). The revelation has sent fans on a nostalgic ride when the actor didn’t have his signature long hair.

Moreover, Shah Rukh Khan shared a photograph from the event thanking his fans for coming to celebrate his day. Striking his iconic pose, the actor posed with his fans in the background. Sharing the endearing moment he wrote, “Thank you for coming over and making my evening special… my love to everyone who made it for my birthday. And for those who couldn’t, sending you all my love.”

‘King’ is Shah Rukh Khan’s next with Sujoy Ghosh at the helm. Reports suggest that ‘Don’ will play an assassin in the upcoming film. Fans are since in a frenzy as they await to see King Khan in a never-seen-before deadly negative role. Joining him in the film is his daughter Suhana Khan who will make her theatrical debut with ‘King.’ Moreover, heightening curiosities is Abhishek Bachchan, who will play the menacing antagonist in the title. The film will mark SRK and Jr. Bachchan’s third collaboration after ‘Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna’ and ‘Happy New Year.’

Meanwhile, SRK had a stellar 2023 and 2024 with back-to-back blockbusters. These include ‘Pathaan,’ ‘Jawan,’ and ‘Dunki.’ Now, anticipations and expectations are high for his next, as fans await to see him in a gripping role.