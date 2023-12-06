Khushi Kapoor dazzles in Sridevi’s gown at ‘The Archies’ premiere

In a heartwarming ode to her late mother, the radiant Khushi Kapoor graced the premiere night of her debut film, The Archies, in a shimmering golden gown that once adorned the graceful frame of Bollywood icon Sridevi. The sentimental gesture, a poignant connection to the past, left fans emotional and captivated.

Taking to her Instagram handle on this memorable December 6th evening, Khushi unveiled a series of breathtaking pictures, showcasing her ethereal presence in the iconic off-shoulder gown worn by her mother at an award ceremony in 2013. The gown, steeped in nostalgia, held profound significance for Khushi, who added her own touch of elegance to the ensemble.

Khushi’s choice to wear her mother’s treasured gown resonated with the profound love and warmth that transcends time. Adorned with bejeweled accents, the golden gown shimmered under the spotlight, creating a visual symphony that echoed the glamour of a bygone era. Complementing her look with dewy makeup and a sophisticated neckpiece, Khushi Kapoor exuded grace and charm.

Advertisement

The actress, clearly moved by the sentimental value of the moment, shared the images with a heartfelt caption, “The most special night with the most special pieces of you,” accompanied by a white heart. The post immediately sparked an outpouring of emotions from fans, who expressed their admiration for Khushi’s touching tribute to her mother.

Meanwhile, proud sister Janhvi Kapoor celebrated Khushi’s milestone on her own Instagram handle, sharing a delightful snapshot of the two siblings. The image captured the joyous bond between them, with Khushi seated on Janhvi’s lap, both adorned with infectious smiles. In her caption, Janhvi hailed Khushi as the “sunshine of my life” and acknowledged her transition into the radiant world of cinema.

Khushi Kapoor’s decision to wear her mother’s gown not only showcased her impeccable style but also served as a poignant reminder of the enduring legacy of Sridevi. The premiere night of The Archies became a canvas where emotions, memories, and cinematic dreams seamlessly intertwined, creating a moment that will be etched in the hearts of fans and admirers alike.