Sridevi’s co-star Mahesh Thakur recalls romantic scene: ‘We were petrified’

In a heartfelt recollection, Mahesh Thakur, celebrated for his character roles in both films and television, fondly reminisced about his time working alongside the late legendary actress, Sridevi. During a recent interview, Mahesh delved into the experience of shooting a particularly intimate scene with Sridevi on the very first day of filming.

He shared, “There I was, tasked with romancing her. Despite the pressure, we clicked instantly, especially given the abundance of romantic scenes. With Satish ji guiding us, the stakes were high for any actor. However, Sridevi’s presence exuded a sense of ease that made the process remarkably smooth. Even Prabhudeva, enlisted for some initial dance sequences, couldn’t help but admire her grace. While we were admittedly nervous, she remained as warm and welcoming as ever.”

Mahesh also commended Sridevi for her down-to-earth nature, particularly during rehearsals. Reflecting on their collaboration in the series “Malini Iyer,” Mahesh emphasized the seamless camaraderie they shared, attributing much of it to Sridevi’s innate ability to put everyone at ease.

His sentiments echo those of many who had the privilege of working alongside the iconic actress, whose humility and professionalism left an indelible mark on all she encountered.

Sridevi’s enduring legacy continues to inspire generations of actors, reminding them not only of her unparalleled talent but also of the kindness and grace she brought to every set she graced.

As Mahesh Thakur fondly recalls his time with the late Sridevi, his words serve as a poignant tribute to a woman whose impact transcends the silver screen, forever remembered as an icon of Indian cinema.