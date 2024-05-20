Kartik Aaryan’s sweet sacrifice: A year without sugar for ‘Chandu Champion’

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan has stunned fans with his jaw-dropping transformation for his upcoming film ‘Chandu Champion’. Sharing intimate details about his rigorous preparation, Kartik revealed the sacrifices he made, including a strict diet devoid of sugar for an entire year. He also disclosed his commitment to the role, which led him to dedicate over a year and a half exclusively to this project, putting other film offers on hold.

The 33-year-old actor recently launched the trailer of the much-awaited movie in his hometown, Gwalior, marking a significant milestone in his career. The event, held at the iconic Captain Roop Singh Stadium on May 18, witnessed Aaryan opening up about his immersive journey into the character of Chandu.

Inspired by the real-life tale of Murlikant Petkar, Chandu Champion’s story deeply resonated with Aaryan, propelling him to channel his utmost dedication into the role. Reflecting on his mental and emotional readiness, Aaryan expressed his unwavering determination from the moment he learned of director Kabir Khan’s interest in casting him.

For Aaryan, ‘Chandu Champion’ is not just another film but a project he holds dear to his heart. The film marks a significant milestone in his artistic journey. Despite facing challenges and moments of helplessness in his career, he remains grateful for every step of his path, crediting his parents’ hard work and perseverance as guiding lights.

Returning to his roots in Gwalior brought forth nostalgic memories for Aaryan. There he reminisced about his humble beginnings and the journey that led him to stardom. The overwhelming support from his hometown, especially touching his father deeply, added an emotional layer to the event. It showcased the pride his family feels in his accomplishments.

The trailer of ‘Chandu Champion’ offers a glimpse into the extraordinary life of its titular character. It captures the essence of resilience and determination. Aaryan’s physical transformation, achieved without the use of steroids, earned praise from director Kabir Khan. He lauded the actor’s dedication to authenticity.

Scheduled for release on June 14, ‘Chandu Champion’ promises to deliver a cinematic experience. The film brims with inspirational storytelling and heartfelt moments. It aims to celebrate the undying spirit of a true sportsman. And, it invites audiences to witness Chandu’s journey from a dreamer in a village to a national hero.

As anticipation builds for the film’s release, fans eagerly await to witness Kartik Aaryan’s portrayal of Chandu. It’s a role that promises to leave a lasting impact on hearts and minds alike.