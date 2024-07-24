Kartik Aaryan to return to comedy with ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh 2’

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is set to return to the comedy genre with the sequel of his 2019- hit film “Pati Patni Aur Woh”.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 (PPAW 2) will be produced by Bushan Kumar and Juno Chopra. This sequel will be directed by Mudassar Aziz.

Alongside Kartik, ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ also had Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in the lead roles.

Sources close to the project revealed on Monday that the script of the film has been locked and they also said “Kartik loved the script of PPAW 2 and, as soon as he gave his nod, the makers decided to get this one rolling. Knowing the actor’s tight schedule and several films lined up, the makers have secured his dates as soon as possible. Once Kartik wraps up shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, PPAW 2 will go on floors,”.

It will be interesting to see if the makers of this sequel retain the female cast from the first part.

Notably, Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019) was also directed by Mudassar Aziz and Kartik’s sensational dance move from the viral song ‘Dheeme Dheeme’ broke the internet.

According to the media reports, the makers are yet to give a green signal to the sequel’s title. Kartik is currently busy shooting for his next ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ alongside Triptii Dimri , Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit,. The movie is directed by Anees Bazmee and will release on November 1.

The ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ actor was last seen in sports- action genre film ‘Chandu Champion’ portraying the role of an athlete.