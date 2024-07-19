Kartik Aaryan celebrates ‘Chandu Champion’ success with a heartfelt note

Actor Kartik Aaryan recently marked a significant milestone as his film ‘Chandu Champion’ completed a successful one-month run in cinemas. Known for his dedication to roles, Kartik took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message of gratitude, alongside behind-the-scenes glimpses of his intense training regimen.

In his social media post, Kartik showcased his rigorous journey to embody the character of Chandu, including photos with his trainer, highlighting the physical transformation he underwent for the role. His caption reflected on the journey, thanking key figures like Sajid Nadiadwala and director Kabir Khan for their support and belief in him.

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with praise and congratulations, acknowledging Kartik’s commitment and the film’s enduring impact. Admirers noted his career-best performance and expressed wishes for his continued success in future endeavors.

The story of ‘Chandu Champion’, directed by Kabir Khan and produced jointly by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, resonates deeply with audiences. It portrays the inspiring journey of Chandu, a character based on the real-life achievements of Murlikant Petkar, India’s first Paralympic gold medalist in freestyle swimming.

Kartik Aaryan’s dedication to the role extended beyond the screen, as evidenced by his remarkable physical transformation. From reducing his body fat percentage to embracing a disciplined fitness regimen, Kartik shared before-and-after photos that captured his journey from ‘insomniac’ to ‘fitness enthusiast’.

Reflecting on his transformation, Kartik’s Instagram caption conveyed a personal journey of growth and perseverance, inspired by the legendary Murlikant Petkar’s life. He credited the experience for strengthening his resolve and reinforcing the belief that with determination, any goal can be achieved.

Amidst his success with ‘Chandu Champion’, Kartik Aaryan is also busy with the filming of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’. Directed by Anees Bazmee and set for a Diwali 2024 release, this installment promises to be a thrilling addition to the franchise. The film will see Kartik starring alongside Triptii Dimri, with Vidya Balan reprising her iconic role of Manjulika from the original blockbuster.

As Kartik continues to captivate audiences with his versatile performances and dedication to his craft, his journey from ‘Chandu Champion’ to ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ underscores his commitment to delivering memorable characters and entertaining experiences for his fans.