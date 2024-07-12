Kartik Aaryan lays bare the reason for his most profound break-up

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, who was recently seen in the sports biopic ‘Chandu Champion’, has shared that his most profound break-up happened during his college days.

He said that the girl whom he was dating during his college told him that she wouldn’t be able to handle the life of an actor.

Kartik recently appeared on Season 2 of the podcast ‘Be A Man, Yaar’ hosted by Nikhil Taneja. He said on the podcast by Yuvaa, “My first heartbreak was in school. I couldn’t muster the courage to express my feelings; I simply smiled at her.”

Sharing the incident from his college life, he said, “My girlfriend told me she couldn’t be with me if I pursued acting. She said she couldn’t handle the life of an actor.”

The actor also recalled how he felt after facing rejections in his movie auditions, as he said, “It was very harsh. It’s like you don’t exist. Lagta tha ki aapki koi value hai nahi.”

The fear of being identified as “unfit” led him to be frustrated with the entire process of auditions. However, reflecting on the change that he has seen over the years, he said, “My loneliness has been compensated by my fans.”

He also spoke about getting “bitter” during his early days in the film industry because of how tough it is for outsiders to get noticed.

He said, “Main line mein laga hoon aur dusro ko line mein lagne ki zaroorat bhi nahi padh rahi (while I stand in the queue, others don’t even need to be a part of the line). Wahan chai pi rahe hain jahan main auditions de raha hoon. There was never an even playing field. Aur wo toh aaj bhi rehta hai (things are the same even today).”

Kartik also gave his point of view on the conversations around the misogyny of his monologues during ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’, and said if the script is good, he will do a ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3’ today as well.