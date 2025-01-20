Kangana Ranaut slams gender bias in media while discussing ‘Emergency’

Kangana Ranaut has once again opened up about the controversies that have followed her throughout her career, pointing out that many of them stemmed from comments made by men.

In a candid interview with ‘The New Indian’, Kangana discussed her latest film, ‘Emergency’, a biographical political thriller based on the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

When asked about the aspects of her own life that influenced her portrayal of Indira Gandhi, Kangana shared her dismay at how the media and public often reduce women to their relationships with men.

She recalled how, during her research for the film, discussions about Gandhi’s personal life focused largely on her alleged affairs and friendships.

Kangana expressed her discomfort with this approach, saying, “Why is a woman limited to the men she has encountered in her life, in whatever capacity? It was very wrong.”

Determined to avoid perpetuating this narrative, she made a conscious decision to focus on Gandhi’s political career and legacy, emphasizing her achievements and mistakes as a leader rather than delving into her personal life.

Kangana also reflected on how men often define women, including herself, by their opinions. “I think it’s very degrading for a woman to receive labels based on others’ words,” she said, pointing to the controversies that have surrounded her own career.

She highlighted how much of the criticism she has faced has come from men, whether it be through accusations or public insults. These comments, she believes, have often overshadowed her work as an actress and director, unfairly impacting her credibility.

In ‘Emergency’, Kangana not only stars as Indira Gandhi but also marks her directorial debut. The film, which had faced several delays, finally released in theaters on Friday.

It explores the final years of Gandhi’s tenure, providing a nuanced look at her leadership and the complexities of her time in power.